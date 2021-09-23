ISS cracks are 'fairly serious' says former Nasa astronaut as Russians warn of 'avalanche-like failure'

Cracks in the International Space Station are a "fairly serious" issue and there are "probably others we haven't found yet", a former Nasa scientist has told Congress, as concerns are raised over the future of the satellite.

Bill Shepherd said both Russian and Nasa engineers have analysed the issue on the ISS - which was launched in 1998 - and "don't exactly understand why these cracks are appearing now".

The comments follow earlier remarks by Vladimir Solovyov, the flight director for the Russian section of the ISS, who predicted an "avalanche-like failure" on the station after 2025.