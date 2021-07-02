Hurricane Elsa battered Barbados on Friday as the Category 1 storm made its way across the Caribbean. Roofs were blown off homes, and trees brought down as strong winds and heavy rain fell upon the small island nation. Elsa is the first hurricane to hit Barbados in over 60 years. Authorities in Barbados said they received calls about families trapped in their homes, collapsed houses, and power and water outages. Luckily, there were no reports of serious injuries or deaths. Prime Minister Mia Mottley met with emergency response authorities to assess the damage and work on a recovery plan.