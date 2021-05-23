Eurovision representative James Newman put on a brave face on Saturday night as the the United Kingdom was handed a crushing defeat in the contest, scoring nil points.

Newman took it on the chin as the announcement was made that the UK was the only country to receive zero points in the voting tally.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter could still be seen celebrating with his delegation upon hearing the news.

Other contestants also rallied around the singer, cheering Newman on.

The competition, which was held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, was won by Italy with rock band Maneskin’s Zitti E Buoni.