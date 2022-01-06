Watch live as Trump supporters protest outside jail holding Jan 6 rioters

Supporters of former President Donald Trump are holding a rally outside the jail in Washington DC where those who have been charged with various offenses relating to the assault on the US Capitol a year ago are being held.

Five people died either shortly before, during or following the violent insurrection attempt on 6 January 2021, while hundreds more - including police officers - were injured.

Those who support Mr Trump are gathering to decry the detention of those involved in last year’s event.

