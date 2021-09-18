Amongst media and vast police presence, a few hundred protesters rallied against the “persecution” of the 600-plus people who were taken into custody after allegedly playing a part in the US Capitol insurrection at the beginning of this year.

Many “Justice for J6” protesters, including Stephanie Lu, 50, depicted the attack on the Capitol as a “peaceful” incident where concerned citizens voiced disapproval of the 2020 elections.

Speaker after speaker insisted that hundred of rioters arrested for their actions on January 6 were unjustly imprisoned, in an effort to rewrite the history of that day marked by violence and assault.