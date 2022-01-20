Jess Phillips reads out abusive email she receives during BBC Politics Live interview

Birmingham MP Jess Phillips reads out abusive emails she receives on air during a BBC Politics Live interview.

The MP for Yardley and Labour's Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding, was on the programme to discuss the possibility of lawmakers in England and Wales making misogyny a criminal offence.

During the interview, Ms Philips receives a sexist email.

She said: "Because I'm on the telly right now, I've received an email, the tagline of which is 'you dirty bought & paid for w****'.

"That won't be the only message I get," Ms Philips added.

