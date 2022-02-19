Kamala Harris warns Russia of 'unprecedented' sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Kamala Harris has warned Russia that it will face “unprecedented” financial costs if it invades Ukraine and predicted that such an attack would draw European allies closer to the United States.

“If Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impose significant, and unprecedented economic costs,” the vice president told the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday.

Ms Harris’s comments came a day after Joe Biden said he was “convinced” that Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade the neighboring country.