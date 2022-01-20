‘Let me finish’ Kamala Harris snaps at Today Show host during interview

Kamala Harris snapped at Today host Savannah Guthrie during a heated interview.

During the more than 10-minute long interview, the pair repeatedly clashed with Ms Guthrie asking the vice president to answer the question asked.

"May I finish?" Ms Harris asked after the Today host interjected.

Moments later the pair clash again, and Ms Harris repeats: "Please let me finish. Please let me finish."

Ms Harris dodged several questions on whether President Joe Biden believes this year's midterm elections will be fair now that the voting rights package failed to pass the Senate.

