Watch live as Kamala Harris and Romanian president talk about Russia-Ukraine war

US Vice President Kamala Harris holds a news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

Mrs Harris has emerged as one of President Joe Biden’s go-to emissaries to key allies in America’s effort to shore up Ukraine’s defence and coordinate aid and relief efforts with Nato allies.

The vice president left Washington on Wednesday for a two-leg trip to Poland and Romania — both ex-Warsaw Pact nations that have joined Nato over the decades since the fall of the Soviet Union.

