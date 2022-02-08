Kate Middleton set to read on CBeebies Bedtime Stories

The Duchess of Cambridge has become the latest famous face to record a bedtime story reading for CBeebies.

Wearing a cosy jumper and sitting cross-legged on a rug, Kate Middleton narrates the modern children’s classic, The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, by Jill Tomlinson, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

The Duchess is following in the footsteps of Hollywood star Chris Evans; Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl; and British actor, Tom Hiddleston, who have all appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here