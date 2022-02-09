Keir Starmer brands Rishi Sunak ‘the loan shark chancellor’ in fiery PMQs putdown

Sir Keir Starmer branded Rishi Sunak “the loan shark chancellor” and called Boris Johnson his “unwitting sidekick” in a fiery PMQs putdown on Wednesday.

The Labour leader also accused the pair of “leaving taxpayers in debt”.

“On top of the Tory tax rises, the loan shark chancellor and his unwitting sidekick have now kicked up a buy now, pay later scheme,” Mr Starmer said.

“It’s the same old story with this government, get into a mess, protect their mates and ask working people to pick up the bill.”

Sign up to our newsletters here.