17 people - including 10 police officers - were injured after a planned detonation of illegal fireworks inside a bomb squad vehicle went wrong. The explosion in Los Angeles, captured on film, caused the windscreen of the truck to crack and doors to be flung open, with the bonnet also falling off the vehicle. Smoke could later be seen billowing from the armoured truck, which was built to sustain and contain explosions of that size. Michael Moore, chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, said that there was a "total, catastrophic failure".