England footballer Harry Maguire was in full praise of his manager Gareth Southgate amid talks that the England gaffer will sign a new contract keeping him beyond the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

FA CEO Mark Bullingham revealed before the England v Germany game that the governing body wanted Southgate to stay beyond the end of his current deal – an offer the was met with some bemusement at the time due to what was perceived as England’s conservative style.