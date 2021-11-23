After 12 years, Aylsa – supported by her husband and two children – made the life-changing decision to leave her secure job and turn her love for arts and craft into a business. Having created a successful Instagram account, sharing the beautiful results of their house renovation, Aylsa – inspired by the natural environment near their home in Durham – decided to set up an online business, Hopps and Blooms, selling dried flower arrangements. Here she shares her journey to finally following her heart over her head, her fulfilling new career and how exploring the great outdoors inspires her work.