Michael Cohen has said that Rudy Guiliani will be “the next one to be thrown under the bus”, after federal investigators raided the New York apartment of Guiliani - also a former Trump lawyer - earlier this week. Speaking to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Thursday, he said he told Guiliani that the ex-president “does not care about anyone or anything, that he will be the next one to be thrown under the bus”. The raid on Guiliani’s apartment is believed to be part of an investigation into whether he illegally lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of Ukraine in 2019.