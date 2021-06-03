Sicily’s Mount Etna erupted again on Wednesday, producing lava flows and sending up plumes of ash several kilometres into the air from the volcano’s southeast crater.

Video showed the towering eruption cloud, which reached a height of about 5-6 km above sea level, according to a statement by Catania Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology.

Etna is the largest of Italy’s three active volcanoes which also include Stromboli, on the Sicilian island of the same name, and Mount Vesuvius near Naples - which last erupted in 1944.