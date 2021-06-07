Musical composer David Rothenberg and a bunch of other musicians gathered in Princeton, New Jersey for a once-in-17-years event playing his clarinet in tune with humming calls of cicadas that have emerged in the billions this year. As the insects surrounded the area, the 59-year-old composer and his colleagues held a spontaneous jam using the insects’ chirp as a guide. Subsequent to mating this spring, cicadas will start the 17-year process once more, tunneling into the ground and not emerging again until 2038.