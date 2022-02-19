Watch live as Nasa launches spacecraft to International Space Station

A private NASA Cygnus freighter is set to launch on a resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, 19 February.

The robotic Cygnus will launch atop an Antares rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, USA and it is set to deliver science investigations, supplies, and equipment.

The launch will start at 12:39pm local time, and it will take a day and a half long journey to the ISS.

It can be watched live in the UK from around 5:15pm.