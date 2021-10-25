US state department spokesperson Ned Price is to deliver a press briefing on Monday, on the same day that the department announced a new programme to support Afghans relocated to the United States following the Taliban's takeover of the country. "This programme will enable groups of individuals to form sponsor circles to provide initial resettlement assistance to Afghans as they arrive and build new lives in local communities across the country," a statement by Anthony Blinken, the secretary of state, reads.