Relaxation of Covid restrictions agreed by Northern Ireland Executive

Covid restrictions will be eased in Northern Ireland from tomorrow [Friday], the first minister and deputy first minister announced.

People will no longer be restricted to table service and sitting in groups of six at restaurants, pubs and bars from midday on Friday.

The current three-household limit on gatherings inside private homes will also be scrapped.

However, no more than 30 people will be allowed to stay overnight.

Providing people have negative lateral flow test results on days five and six, Northern Ireland's Department of Health also agreed to change its self-isolation period to five days.

