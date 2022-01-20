Omicron: Are we turning a corner?

Before the Omicron varient of Covid spread across the UK, there were signs coronavirus might be in retreat.

Many people began starting to make tentative plans for the future.

But then the new Omicron variant emerged, cases spiked and more restrictions came.

Now cases are falling, the question on everyone’s lips is: “Have we turned a corner?”

Though cases appear to be on a downward trajectory, data is and should continue to be taken with caution.

Here are some of your questions answered about the state of play with Covid.

Sign up to our newsletters.