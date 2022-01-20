Dramatic footage shows the moment police smashed their way into a suspected drug dealer’s home before discovering a hidden firearm stashed behind a crime novel.

The 34-year-old occupant was arrested as he tried to flee the address before cops conducted a search of the terraced house.

A suspected imitation firearm was also found poking out from underneath Nike shoe boxes inside one of the bedrooms.

The weapon was sandwiched between gritty crime thriller ‘Queenie’ by Kimberley Chambers as well as Spice Girl Mel B’s memoir ‘Brutally Honest’.

