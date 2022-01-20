Prince William declined to comment when asked by Sky News whether he “supports Prince Andrew” amid the civil lawsuit.

The journalist from Sky News asked: “Your Royal Highness, could I just ask, do you support Prince Andrew?” to which William replied with “Sorry, I can’t hear you”, as he was cut off by one of his aides saying “We’ve got to move on now”.

A federal judge in New York threw out a request by Prince Andrew to dismiss the civil lawsuit accusing him of having sex with a 17-year-old girl.

The duke denies the allegation.

