Astronomers discover up to 170 'rogue planets' floating in space

Up to 170 ‘rogue planets’ have been found by astronomers - the largest recorded group of planets without a star to orbit to date. The collection, located in the southern constellations of Upper Scorpius and Ophiuchus near our sun, are estimated to be amongst billions floating in the Milky Way “without a host star”. Dr Nuria Miret-Roig, from Bordeaux University in France, said: “We did not know how many to expect and are excited to have found so many.”

