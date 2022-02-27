Roman Abramovich hands ‘stewardship and care’ of Chelsea to club’s trustees

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has announced he is handing over the reins of the Stamford Bridge side to the club’s foundation.

The Russian businessman has been sole proprietor of the club since June 2003.

However, he now appears to have put the running of the organisation in the hands of members of the Chelsea Foundation, which describes itself as a registered charity involved in “community activities”.

There are few details and little clarity over what it means for Chelsea and its ownership structure in a practical sense, although Mr Abramovich remains the owner.

