Watch live as Joe Biden provides update on Ukraine crisis with Russia

Joe Biden is providing an update about the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The US president is expected to speak about “continued efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy” when he addresses the nation on Friday.

It is believed more than 90,000 Russian troops have gathered at the Ukrainian border in the last month, taking the total number of soldiers in the region to around 190,000.

Despite calls from the West to find a diplomatic solution, the Pentagon has this week said that an invasion could take place at any time.

