Free Guy is set in an open-world video game, similar to games like Grand Theft Auto.

In preparation for the role, Reynolds had to learn more about video game culture, including popular references.

Describing gaming as a “slippery slope”, the Hollywood actor joked he could imagine himself not walking his kids to school on a morning, in order to play another round of Fortnite.

Because of this, the actor said he had to “walk that fine line” when doing research for the role.