Sajid Javid says we must 'learn to live with' Covid as restrictions eased

Health secretary Sajid Javid said we must “learn to live with” Covid but also urged caution as UK restrictions are eased.

Javid told Sky News: “Covid is not going away, it’s going to be with us for many, many years and we have to learn to live with it.”

Work-from-home advice and rules on face coverings in classrooms have ended after Plan B measures to curb the spread of Omicron were axed.

Other measures including the mandatory use of face masks on public transport and in shops will also end next Thursday.

