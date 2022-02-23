Scarlett Johansson unveils skincare brand The Outset

Scarlett Johansson has revealed her brand new skincare brand.

Called, ‘The Outset’, the 37 year old’s new range will drop on 1 March, 2022, after she announced the new venture back in June 2021.

The Hollywood actress isn’t doing it alone either, and has teamed up with beauty executive Kate Foster to develop the products.

This week, she said: “We're so excited to finally reveal everything we've been working on - and we're counting down the days until you all get to meet the full product range!”

