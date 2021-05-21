A passenger on a plane flying over Florida captured a unique bird’s-eye view of an Atlas V rocket blasting off from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday.

The incredible footage from Andy Lin, who was travelling from New York to Mexico’s Cancun, shows the rocket hurtling towards space from Florida’s coast and departing earth’s atmosphere.

“Holy sh**!” he exclaims in amazement at the spectacle outside his window.

The rocket was carrying a missile detection satellite that joined an orbiting network used by the US Space Force to track threats from across the planet.