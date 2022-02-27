SNL opens with ‘inspiring’ rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem

Saturday Night Live swapped out its usual cold open for a tribute to Ukraine last night, amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

The show hosted a performance of the country’s national anthem by the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York in a touching opening sequence.

The set was transformed for the anthem with candles in the shape of the capital city of “Kyiv”.

Following the rendition of the anthem, cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong stepped in to say: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night.”

