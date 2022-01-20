SpaceX launch streaks across Florida sky

The skies of Florida where lit up during SpaceX's most recent launch.

SpaceX launched 49 Starlink satellites from the Kennedy Space Center yesterday (Tuesday).

Hyperlapse footage captured at 75 feet by the Port St Lucie Police Department's drone records the satellites travelling across the sky.

"At approximately 9:02pm, Sergeant Reynolds captured the successful launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center," the police department said when releasing the video.

Last nights launch marked the 10th successful landing for this particular SpaceX booster, which had previously launched six dedicated Starlink missions.

