Spotify CEO ‘won’t silence’ Joe Rogan over racial slur

Spotify’s CEO has stated that although he “strongly” condemns Joe Rogan’s racial slurs on his infamous podcast, he won’t be “silencing” him, or removing him from the platform.

Rogan has come under fire after a montage video of him repeatedly using the ‘N-word’ has surfaced and gone viral.

Spotify boss Daniel Elk said on Sunday: “While I strongly condemn what Joe has said… I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

Sign up to our free newsletters here