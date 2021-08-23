State Department spokesman Ned Price is holding a briefing with reporters.

He said on Monday that the department would increase consular members on the ground in Kabul if the situation required as the US continues to ramp up its evacuation effort in Afghanistan.

Mr Price told reporters that the Biden administration was doing all it could to facilitate a peaceful withdrawal, and including “close contact” with Taliban and other stakeholders within the country.

This comes as White House press secretary Jen Psaki refuted characterisations that the administration has “stranded” Americans in Afghanistan during ongoing evacuations from Kabul amid US withdrawal.