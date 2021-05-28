First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that Glasgow will remain in level three restrictions, following a 30 per cent rise in cases from 112 per 100,000 people to 146. Despite the numbers being “uncomfortably high”, the Scottish National Party leader went on to add that “we are seeing signs of progress”. Scotland’s national incident management team have said that Glasgow could move to level two restrictions if “incidence continues to stablise” and hospital admissions remain “reasonably stable”, but ruled that it would be “premature” to make the move this week.