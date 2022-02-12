LA drone show dazzles NFL fans ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

This year’s edition of the Super Bowl will be the 56th in the event’s history as American football fans across the world tune in for the sport’s biggest game.

This year’s edition is set to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and will see the Cincinnati Bengals playing the Los Angeles Rams.

Last year, Tom Brady proved he could win the title at another team as he lifted the trophy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

