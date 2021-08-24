Taylor Swift has made her debut TikTok appearance to promote the vinyl pre-release of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.

In her first video, the singer lip-synced to the track ‘Screwface Capital’ by Dave.

Dave’s track refers to Swift in the line: “My outstanding payments swift like Taylor”.

Swift is re-recording her older albums as she does not own the master rights to the tracks.

Re-recording the albums allows Swift to gain control over her previous music while releasing new records.

‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ will be released on November 19th.