International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach slipped up as he addressed his Japanese hosts during a meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday, referring to Japanese as “Chinese.”

“Now our common target is safe and secure games for everybody, for the athletes, for all the delegations, and most importantly also for the Chinese people,” Bach said, before quickly correcting himself: “Japanese people.”

The pandemic-postponed Olympics open on 23 July. Spectators are banned from most venues, as a state of emergency instituted by the Japanese government due to rising coronavirus cases went into force on Monday.