Fresh footage from the aftermath of the Tonga volcano eruption shows the devastation caused to the island, with roads left coated in layers of ash and ridden with debris.

At least three people died following the incident last Saturday, which sent tsunami waves rolling across the archipelago.

Many villages and buildings were damaged, while communications across the nation of 105,000 people were also knocked out.

Debris and downed trees remain piled up along the coastline as residents begin a cleanup operation following the eruption.

