Mark Drakeford, the Welsh first minister, has warned that the UK government has “abandoned science” in ending Covid-19 restrictions.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced earlier this week that plan B restrictions are ending in England, but Mr Drakeford suggests the lifting of rules is a “distraction” from Partygate.

“We’re a government [in Wales] that doesn’t need to grab headlines to distract attention from difficulties,” he said.

“The UK government has long abandoned any sense that it is following the science. It is a government desperately in difficulties of its own making.”

