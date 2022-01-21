UK military shipments arrive in Ukraine amid heightened tensions on Russian border

A shipment carrying anti-armour weapons systems from the United Kingdom arrived in Ukraine amid heightened tensions.

Ukrainian Military TV recorded the shipment being unloaded from a military transport.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced the shipments in a statement to the House of Commons this week.

Mr Wallace said that the decision to send defensive weapons systems was taken amid “increasingly threatening behaviour from Russia”.

“A small number of UK personnel will also provide early-stage training for a short period of time, within the framework of Operation ORBITAL, before then returning to the United Kingdom,” he said.

