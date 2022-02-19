Boris Johnson has commented on the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine and said that evidence suggests that Moscow is planning “the biggest war in Europe since 1945”.

The prime minister told the BBC’s Sophie Raworth in an interview: “All the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun.”

“People need to understand the sheer cost in human life that could entail,” he said.

Intelligence suggests Russia intends to launch an invasion that will surround Kyiv, Mr Johnson said from Munich, where the annual security conference took place on Saturday (19 February).