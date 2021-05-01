Zelensky probably ‘wishes’ Donald Trump was US president, Fox News host claims

A Fox News host has claimed that Volodymyr Zelensky probably "wishes" Donald Trump was US president instead of Joe Biden.

During an episode of Fox and Friends, conservative TV personality Rachel Campos-Duffy and her co-hosts slammed Kamala Harris for comments she made about Nato and Ukraine last week.

"If I was Zelensky right now, I would think 'ah I wish Trump was in charge, or I wish some other president was in charge,'" Campos-Duffy said, taking a shot at the Biden Administration.

