A video shows a Black family remonstrating with a group of white South Africans who they say allegedly shot at their car while they were driving down the road with a child inside.

The group of white South African men seem to deny shooting at the car, despite there being a large hole in the rear windscreen – which is visibly cracked.

A member of the Black family repeatedly asks the men “why are you shooting people” as looting and riots continue in the country following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.