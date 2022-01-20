Watch live as scientists update Doomsday Clock to show how close we are to apocalypse

US-based Bulletin of Atomic Scientists announces the location of the minute hand on its closely watched Doomsday Clock, indicating what world developments mean for the perceived likelihood of nuclear catastrophe.

Midnight represents that annihilation and the keepers of the clock move its time forward and back, once a year, as a way of warning humanity just how near to midnight we are.

At 100 seconds away, the time is closer to midnight than it has ever been, including in the dangerous days of the 1950s, during the beginnings of nuclear proliferation and global warfare.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here