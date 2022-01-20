Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds today's briefing.

Today marks one year of president Joe Biden's inauguration.

Last night Biden marked the milestone with his first press conference of 2022,

He revealed he believes Vladimir Putin does not want a full-blown war in Ukraine with the White House later clarifying that any Russian military action would be met with a “swift and severe” response.

The US president assured Americans that the country is not going back to Covid lockdowns as he highlighted the increase in testing, vaccinations and funding to keep schools open.

