Kamila Valieva breaks down on ice after competing for first time since doping scandal

Kamila Valieva broke down on the ice after competing in the Winter Olympics for the first time since her failed drugs test.

The 15-year-old Russian secured first place in the women's singles short program event and will be bidding for gold when she returns for the free skate on Thursday.

Valieva could be seen overcome with emotion after finishing her routine and despite stumbling on a jump, secured the top score of 82.16.

If she does finish in the top three positions come Thursday, the IOC has confirmed there will be no medal presentation.

