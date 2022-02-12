Olympic skater Kamila Valieva awaits judgement on positive drug test

Teenage Russian figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva will find out whether she can skate for Olympic gold on Monday.

The Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport, sitting in temporary session in Beijing, will hear her case tomorrow evening and issue their eagerly-awaited judgement the following day.

Valieva, tested positive for Trimetazidine, a medication for angina on the sport’s doping banned list since 2014, at December’s national championships but was cleared to compete by Russia’s anti-doping agency last week.

