President Volodymyr Zelensky praises Ukrainians for their “strength” while reaffirming “Russian invaders cannot conquer us”.

“The Russian invaders cannot conquer us. They do not have such strength. They do not have such spirit,” Zelensky said.

“They are holding only on violence. Only on terror. Only on weapons, which they have a lot of.

“The invaders have no natural basis for normal life so that people can feel happy and dream.”

