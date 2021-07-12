Leonardo Bonucci taunted England following Italy’s Euro 2020 final win by shouting “It’s coming to Rome, it’s coming to Rome” straight down a camera.

The defender, who scored in the second half to cancel out Luke Shaw’s early strike, was mocking the suggestion in England that football was finally “coming home” this year.

The Euro 2020 final was decided on penalties after a 1-1 draw and it was the Italians who held their nerve, winning 3-2 in the shootout.

Italy have now won the competition twice, while England’s wait for their first international trophy since 1966 goes on.